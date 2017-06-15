Frampton v Gutierrez: Jackal apologises on Twitter to fans who missed out on tickets

Boxer Carl Frampton has apologised to fans who missed out on tickets for July's match-up in Belfast.

Yesterday The Jackal revealed his next opponent, Mexican Andres Gutierrez. The pair will face off at the SSE Arena on July 29 in a WBC world featherweight title eliminator.

Tickets for the show sold out in record time. Frampton later apologised on Twitter to those who hadn't been lucky enough to get tickets. Cyclone Promotions, posting to its Facebook page, also said it was "very sorry for any fans who missed out this morning".

Frampton tweeted: "I am deeply sorry for people who missed tickets. It is my objective to box at Windsor & sell it out before I retire. Sorry."

MORE: Frampton fans fuming after tickets sell out in minutes

Many had anticipated that Frampton’s next bout would be staged at Windsor Park, but instead it will be fought at the SSE Arena - which has a significantly lower capacity.

At yesterday's press conference in the Europa Hotel, Frampton publicly apologised in advance to fans who were going to miss out on tickets.

MORE: Frampton press conference: The Jackal says sorry to fans who will miss out on tickets for SSE Arena fight

A statement from Cyclone Promotions read: "The majority of the tickets for Carl Frampton vs Andres Gutierrez were sold by Ticketmaster and the SSE Arena. The rest have been placed in the hands of the boxers and the inner ringside are being sold by Cyclone. We are very sorry for any fans who missed out this morning.

For those asking why the fight was not at Windsor Park, both Cyclone and the team at Windsor have worked tirelessly to put this fight on at Windsor Park ‪on 29th July‬.

"UEFA had agreed a special dispensation for this event, working around their pre-existing contract with the IFA to stage the Women’s Under 19 Euro Finals ‪between the 8th and 20th August‬.

"Following discussions with Windsor Park and the production teams it was found to be logistically impossible to host this event given the constraints. It is our intention to stage an event at Windsor Park next year and we are working with the team at Windsor Park to make this happen.

"An announcement on the broadcaster for ‪July 29‬ will be made next week.

"Sorry once again to any fans who have missed out on tickets, and thank you for your continued support."

A spokesperson from the SSE Arena box office said people had started queuing up at midnight in anticipation. “By 11am we had completely sold out,” she added.