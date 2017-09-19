Frazer to meet Garda over Kingsmill march

South Armagh victims’ campaigner Willie Frazer will visit Garda headquarters in Dublin today to discuss plans for rally in the city.

The ‘Victims March for Justice’ has been organised to put pressure on the Irish government to hand over documents relating to the Kingsmill inquest.

Organiser Mr Frazer will lead a delegation to meet senior An Garda Síochán representatives and Assistant Commissioner Leahy.

The delegation will include relatives of one of the Kingsmill massacre victims and other South Armagh victims of republican violence.

Having recently met Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney, Mr Frazer said he has seen “little or no movement on the outstanding legacy issues” from the government in Dublin.

He added: “Some would unfortunately suggest that a policy of non-engagement has been formed when it comes to dealing with legacy issues surrounding terrorist activity in the border region of South Armagh.

“Victims now feel they must travel to Dublin to highlight these concerns.”

Ten Protestant workmen were killed in the 1976 Kingsmill attack. It was claimed by the South Armagh Reaction Force (SARAF), but the PSNI says the IRA was responsible.

The massacre is considered one of the worst sectarian incidents of the Troubles.

Mr Frazer said the Irish government “must account for its position” in relation to the border during the Troubles.

He asked: “Was there state collusion with the Provisional IRA; did rogue members of the Garda aid the Provisionals to wage a sectarian campaign of ethnic cleansing in the border area?

“These are all questions which have been raised by numerous ex-IRA men coming forward with detailed accounts of that period.”

Mr Frazer said the Irish government now has “a window of opportunity to engage with the legacy process, right any wrongs put straight any misconceptions or simply apologise for the states mishandling of an aggressive terrorist campaign”.

He added: “I urge the Irish Government to engage with the Kingsmills inquest, release any historic documents of value that they may hold, send representatives to give evidence.

“Help bring closure to the victims we represent. The victims are now of the opinion a protest in Dublin is necessary to highlight outstanding legacy issues.”

Mr Frazer said his visit to Dublin will allow him to “progress the planning and facilitation of this and future protests”.

He added: “The inquest cannot be allowed to drag on at the behest of an unresponsive Irish government.”