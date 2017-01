Free runner who died on Paris Metro 'was not train surfing'

Tributes have been paid to an "inspirational" teenage free runner who has died in Paris.

Nye Frankie Newman, from Guildford, was involved in a "train accident on the Metro" on January 1, his parkour group said.

The 17-year-old was a keen participant of the craze which sees people climb and jump over obstacles and buildings in urban environments.

Photographs on his social media accounts show him leaping between buildings in Hong Kong and somersaulting on the Giant's Causeway in Northern Ireland.

Nye's parkour and free running group known as Brewman said the teenager "didn't pass away due to Parkour".

They paid tribute to Nye as "a strong parkour enthusiast" who "was an inspiration to the worldwide community", and said "the incident didn't happen due to practising the sport".

In a post on the Brewman group's Facebook page, Luke Stones wrote that his friend "wasn't train surfing as many of you may assume" at the time of his death.

He described Nye as "an incredible human being who was always up for anything" and "experienced things in his short life that many won't experience in their lifetimes".

Nye always gave a "positive outlook to any situation" and "inspired so many people through his enthusiastic lifestyle", he said.

"He was the type of guy who had no regrets in his life and lived every day like it was his last."

Tributes were paid to the teenager on social media.

Joe Groombridge, from Aldershot, wrote on Facebook: "Devastated to hear this. Had the pleasure of knowing Nye Frankie Newman for a number of years and from a young age he was always wild and eccentric with so much to give.

"Stories I've heard of his travels tell me he lived his life in the exact same way inspiring people across the world doing what he loved most. Taken too soon, RIP."

James Dickson wrote: "Such an inspirational guy has just lost his life, it's such a shock and just shows us that life is delicate, Nye lived his life to the fullest and will be missed by many, rest in peace man."

The parkour group has organised a remembrance "jam" on March 4 for Nye where his friends plan to "get together and train for the day". More than 300 people are expected to attend the event in Guildford town centre.

A Foreign Office spokeswoman said: "We are providing support to the family of a British national following their death in France."