Fresh appeal for information after fatal collision

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision in the Saintfield Road area of Belfast on August 31 have made a fresh appeal for witnesses.

A male pedestrian died following the collision in Carryduff, which happened around 1.45pm, at the junction of Baronscourt.

Inspector Savage said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on the non-emergency 101 number, quoting the reference 637 of 31/08/17.”