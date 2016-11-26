Fresh appeal over fatal road traffic collision

The PSNI has issued a fresh appeal over a fatal road traffic collision near Belfast International Airport last weekend.

John Fitzgerald (27) from Kilmacthomas in Waterford died from injuries sustained in the collision, which occurred on the Ballyrobin Road in Antrim on Saturday, November 19.

Mr Fitzgerald was walking in the area when he was struck by a car shortly before 4.50pm close to Ballyrobin Guest House.

Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling on the Ballyrobin Road on Saturday evening and who witnessed the collision to contact police at Antrim on 101, or the Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference number 831 of the 19/11/16.