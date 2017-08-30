Fresh police appeal into Newcastle pedestrian collision death

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on South Promenade in Newcastle, Co. Down on Thursday, 24 August have renewed their appeal for witnesses.

The collision happened shortly before 11pm and involved a pedestrian and a black Ford Focus.

The victim was Geoffrey Cartwright, aged 78, from the local area.



Senior Investigating Officer, Inspector O’Connor said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in or who was travelling in the area around that time, or any witnesses to contact police in Downpatrick and the Collision investigation Unit by calling 101, quoting reference 1530 of 24/08/17.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.”