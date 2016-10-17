Search

Funding to improve safety at NW 200

Communities Minister Paul Givan pictured with top road racers Lee Johnston and John McGuinness, NW200 event director Mervyn Whyte, First Minister Arlene Foster and Ian Paisley MP at Stormont where he announced �124,000 of funding for the Vauxhall International North West 200 road race.

The North West 200 road race is to receive funding of £124,000 from the NI Executive towards improving safety measures at the event.

Communities Minister Paul Givan said the cash would go towards the purchase of important equipment to improve the safety of the course for competitors and spectators alike.

He added: “It is important that we do what we can to make the races a safe and memorable experience for everyone and this funding will contribute to that.”