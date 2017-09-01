Fundraisers on par for local charity

A kind-hearted Newtownabbey man is organising a golf day in aid of a worthy cause this weekend.

Ricky McFarland will be running the charity golf tournament on Sunday, September 3 to support a charity close to his heart.

The funds raised from the event at the Hilton Templepatrick course will be going to the Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Ricky decided to stage the charity effort after being diagnosed with throat cancer in June of this year.

Thanking the charity for the support he receives, Ricky said: “I’ve never organised a charity golf day before, but decided to do this after being diagnosed with throat cancer and seeing the fantastic work the charity does to help people like me who are undergoing treatment.”

The Carnmoney man is currently receiving treatment at the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital. He has been in hospital for three weeks and is set to be in for a further period, but medical staff will allow him out of hospital to attend the charity event.

Thanking his friends for helping him to organise the golf day, Ricky added: “If it hadn’t have been for two or three very good friends helping, the charity golf day may not have happened this weekend.”

The Stableford competition will commence at 11:15am, with an entrance fee of £35.

A barbecue will be served after play has concluded and prizes will be presented.

An online fundraising page has been set up to collect money for the worthy cause.

If you would like to make a donation, search Ricky’s Golf Day on the JustGiving site.