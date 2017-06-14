Fundraising page set up in memory of crash victim

A fundraising campaign has been launched in memory of a young Co Down man who was killed in a motorcycle accident near Lisburn on Friday night (June 9).

Graeme Livingstone was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a car on the Saintfield Road at around 8pm.

Tributes have been paid to the 29-year-old Bangor man, who was well known in the TV and film industry in Northern Ireland and had worked on hit TV shows such as Game of Thrones, The Fall and Line of Duty.

A JustGiving page has been set up to raise funds for the McDermott Unit at the Ulster Hospital in memory of Graeme.

“The sudden loss of Graeme Livingstone has been like a shockwave through our community. His loss has deeply affected crew across all departments. We, the Film and TV crew of Northern Ireland, have tragically lost not only a crew member but a member of our extended film family,” the page states.

“This page has been set up for us to come together as a family, to do something together in memory of Graeme.”

Those who set up the page had hoped to raise £1,000 for the unit, but the time of publication it had already received donations totalling more than £1,800.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so by logging on to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Graemesfilmfamily