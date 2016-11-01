Funeral arrangements announced for tragic uncle and nephew

Funeral arrangements for Gavin and Mark Scott, who died suddenly at the weekend, have been made public.

The funeral service will take place at Carnmoney Presbyterian Church on Thursday, November 3. The service will commence at 11am, followed by interment in Carnmoney Main Cemetery.

A spokesperson for Fleming and Cuthbert Funeral Directors said: “Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Lighthouse Charity Belfast c/o Fleming & Cuthbert Funeral Directors 141 Mill Road, Ballyclare.”