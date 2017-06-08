Funeral cortege for Professor Patrick Johnston passes Queen's in tribute

The funeral has taken place for Queen's Vice-Chancellor Professor Patrick Johnston..

The President and Vice Chancellor of Queen's University passed away on Sunday at his holiday home in Co Donegal.

He had been a major force in overhauling cancer services in Northern Ireland, and was involved in establishing the Centre for Cancer Research and Cell Biology.

His funeral mass took place today at St Brigid's Parish Church on Derryvolgie Avenue in south Belfast.

The cortege then passed the Lanyon building at Queen's University so that staff and students could pay a "final and fitting tribute". He will later be buried in Desertegney Cemetery, Linsford, Buncrana.

