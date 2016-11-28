Funeral details released for tragic Reece Meenan

The funeral details have been released for tragic 13-year-old Reece Meenan.

The youngster was hit by a car at Newbridge Road in Coleraine around 6.30pm on Saturday.

Police said the white car which hit Reece "failed to stop at the scene of the collision and was located in the Magherafelt area several hours later".

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and a number of other offences. He was later freed on police bail pending further inquiries.

A death notice for the teenager said Reece was a "precious son" and a "much loved brother of Caitlin Maria, Laura and Graham".

His funeral will leave his home tomorrow at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Portstewart at 11.00am.

He will then be interred in Agherton Cemetery.