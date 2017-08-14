Funeral for ‘baby angel’ killed in tragic accident

Hundreds of people have gathered in a small Co Armagh village to pay their final respects to a toddler who died in a tragic accident.

Mourners packed into the Church of St Peter and St Paul in Bessbrook for the funeral of three-year-old Christopher Ward, who was struck by a vehicle in Donson’s Way in the village on Friday.

It is understood the child’s father, a member of the travelling community, accidentally reversed over the youngster.

The young boy was taken to hospital for treatment but unfortunately died from his injuries.

Christopher’s devastated family paid tribute to him on social media, describing him as their “baby angel”.

A funeral notice placed by the toddler’s family said: “Safe in the arms of Jesus.

“He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken daddy, mummy, and his entire family friend and community.”

Christopher’s cousin, Chloe Maughan, posted photographs of the little boy on Facebook alongside tributes including: “RIP Christopher fly high angel.”

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty said the terrible tragedy had left the local community in a state of profound shock.

He added: “Not only has a young boy died under tragic circumstances, his father’s life has also been destroyed. My deepest sympathies go out to the family at this difficult time.”

Following Mass of the Angels at 1pm, Christopher was buried in Cloughogue cemetery.