Funeral for Co Armagh man who died in Louth

The funeral will take place on Thursday for a young Co Armagh man killed in a road accident in the Irish Republic.

Brian Hearty, 26, died in early hours of Sunday when his vehicle collided with a wall on the Dundalk to Castleblaney Road in Co Louth.

It has been widely reported that Mr Hearty who was from Silverbridge had been taking part in a charity truck run which set out from Crossmaglen on Saturday just hours before the tragic accident occured.

Mr Hearty was regarded as a talented GAA player for his hometown club.

His funeral notice lists Mr Hearty as the “beloved son of Gerard and Carmel, devoted brother of Aidan, Geraldine and Conal, dear grandson of the late Owenie and Gen Hearty, Creggan and Michael and Kathleen Mc Guinness, Cavananore Hackballscross”.

His funeral takes place on Thursday in St Patricks Church Crossmaglen.