Funeral for motorcyclist killed in Saintfield crash

A motorcyclist who died after a collision with a car in Saintfield at the weekend will be laid to rest on Thursday.
Barry Bell-Nevin, from Belvoir, died after a crash at around 5.40pm on Saturday. The father-of-three was rushed to hospital following the crash on the Crossgar Road but later died as a result of his injuries.
The road was closed for a number of hours following the incident and only reopened at 1.45am on Sunday.
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The 28-year-old’s funeral will take place from his mother’s home on Thursday, December 1 at 12 noon to Roselawn Crematorium for 1pm cremation.
His mother, Lorna, said she was heartbroken in a death notice.
She wrote: “Like time suspended, like thousands of stars in the sky, a wound unmended, you and I son, we had no ending, no said goodbye for all my life I’ll wonder why, and travel to your resting place, and tend to it with care. But no-one knows the heartache, when we turn and leave you there.”
Barry Bell-Nevin is deeply regretted by his mother, sisters Denise, Kirsty, brothers Paul, Aiden, Scott, partner Kat, daughter Charlie, Stephen and Jennifer and family circle.
