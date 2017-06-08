Funeral for Prof Patrick Johnston passes Queen's University

The funeral is taking place for Queen's Professor Patrick Johnston..

The President and Vice Chancellor of Queen's University passed away on Sunday at his holiday home in Co Donegal.

Prof Johnston's funeral

He had been a major force in overhauling cancer services in Northern Ireland, and was involved in establishing the Centre for Cancer Research and Cell Biology.

His funeral mass took place today at St Brigid's Parish Church on Derryvolgie Avenue in south Belfast.

The cortege then passed the Lanyon building at Queen's University so that staff and students could pay a "final and fitting tribute". He will later be buried in Desertegney Cemetery, Linsford, Buncrana.

DUP leader Arlene Foster attends the funeral