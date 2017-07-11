Funeral for respected ex-chairman of Glentoran FC

The funeral has taken place of former Glentoran director and chairman Ted Brownlee.

Among those at the lifelong Glentoran fan’s funeral in St Finnian’s in east Belfast were two of the Irish League’s best known managers – Roy Coyle and Ronnie McFall.

Ted Brownlee's association with Glentoran stretched back to the 1970s when he was editor of the Glentoran Gazette and member of the 1923 Committee

Mr McFall told the News Letter he’d forged a friendship with Mr Brownlee during his time with the club as a player and then manager in the late 70s and early 80s.

He said: “He was a man of character, a man of principle, a man of his word. It’s a very sad day for the club.”

Mr Brownlee died on July 6 at the age of 76.

Glentoran chairman Stephen Henderson said: “I was fortunate to have known Ted when we were both members of the Glentoran Supporters Committee (1923) before he joined the board. He was an intelligent, shrewd and streetwise man.

Former Glentoran player and manager Ronnie McFall was among the mourners

“Glentoran to the core, his sense of humour, humility and passion for the club shone through and his wisdom, experience and guidance will be sorely missed by us all.”

Mr Brownlee is dearly missed by his wife Valerie, children Allison, Heather, Lynne and Iain and his wider family circle.

Stephen Henderson, chairman of Glentoran, at the funeral of Ted Brownlee