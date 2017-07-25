Funeral for victims' campaigner William (Billy) McConville to be held tomorrow

The funeral of William (Billy) McConville will be held tomorrow at 1pm in St Paul's Parish Church, Falls Road

The 50-year-old victims' campaigner, who is the son of IRA murder victim Jean McConville will later be buried in Milltown Cemetery.

Jean McConville

Requiem Mass for Mr McConville will be celebrated by Fr Patrick McCafferty.

Mr McConville had claimed he was abused in care after his mother's murder.

He waived his right to anonymity when he appeared before the Historical Institutional Abuse public inquiry in 2014.

The father-of-four described suffering sexual and physical harm at Rubane House in Co Down, run by brothers from the De La Salle religious order.