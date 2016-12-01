Funeral held for IRA supergrass Raymond Gilmour

The funeral for former agent Raymond Gilmour has been held in England.

The IRA supergrass from Londonderry - who testified in the trial of 31 suspected republican terrorists in 1984 and was then given an assumed identity - had been living on disability benefit.

He was found dead at his home in Kent in October.

It has been reported that Mr Gilmour had been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and alcoholism.

His body was found in his flat by his son.

After Mr Gilmour’s death, his friend Martin McGartland - who also infiltrated the IRA - launched an online fundraising effort to help pay for his funeral.

Today Mr McGartland said Mr Gilmour’s “true friends” were able to “make sure that he got a proper burial that he deserved and which was denied by those he served so loyally, MI5 and British Government”.

A messager to Raymond

He added that despite his friend’s “ongoing issues with alcohol and psychological problems” which he claimed were “brought about by his work in Northern Ireland and which were greatly exacerbated by MI5’s treatment of him, he was a man who stayed true to his principles and was immensely proud of what he did and what he achieved.”

Later, Mr McGartland posted on his Facebook page: "I would like to announce that Raymond Gilmour was laid to rest this afternoon and was buried with the dignity that he deserved, thanks to all of those who donated to the just giving page that made it possible. I am so proud, grateful to everyone who donated and cannot thank all of you enough for your kindness and generosity."