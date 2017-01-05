Funeral held for veteran Belfast solicitor Gerry Daly

The funeral has taken place this morning for Belfast solicitor Gerry Daly - who passed away just two weeks after gettting married.

Tributes have been paid to the 58-year-old solicitor, a managing partner of Francis Hanna and Company.

In a statement on Francis Hanna & Co Solicitors website, Martin Hanna said: "On behalf of my partners Linda Johnston and Claire Edgar, and all the staff of Francis Hanna & Company I am deeply saddened to announce the sad passing of our esteemed partner and dear friend, Gerry Daly on 30th December 2016.

"Gerry commenced his employment with the firm at 17 years of age on 2nd October 1975. He started work as a junior clerk but quickly realised that he himself wanted to practice law. He set about obtaining further qualifications to prepare him for higher education and he obtained a certificate in Accident Compensation Law from Queen’s University Belfast. He then commenced his apprenticeship in 1986 and qualified from the Institute of Professional Legal Studies. He was admitted to the Roll of Solicitors in 1990."

Mr Hanna also describes his late colleague as "an extremely industrious solicitor".

Mr Daly is survived by his wife Rosie, children Danielle, Tony and Dominique and wider family circle.

His funeral was held at St. Gerard’s Church, Antrim Road and he was later taken for committal to Roselawn Cemetery.