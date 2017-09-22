Funeral of Dromore schoolgirl to take place on Sunday

The funeral of popular Dromore schoolgirl Isobel Anderson is due to take place at Dromore Cathedral on Sunday, September 24.

Ten-year-old Isobel collapsed at Dromore Central Primary School on Tuesday.

She was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, where she sadly passed away late on Wednesday night.

A family notice described Isobel as “the darling eldest daughter of Tom and Heidi, and much-loved sister of Mary, Tess and Kate.”

It said Isobel will be “lovingly remembered by mum, dad, sisters and family circle.”

Her funeral is due to take place at Dromore Cathedral, Church Street on September 24 at 2pm, followed by burial in Dromore New Cemetery.

The family has said that donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Children’s Cardiac Services and Dromore Central Primary School Funds.

Describing Isobel as “a quiet but very popular pupil” and “a kind, caring and gentle child”, Dromore Central PS principal Linda Allen said the whole school community had experienced “profound sadness” at her sudden death.

Reacting to the tragic news, Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described it as “a very sad day in the life of our local community.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of little Isobel Anderson and all the staff and pupils of Dromore Central Primary School,” he said.

• School community left heartbroken by sudden death of popular pupil