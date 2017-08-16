Funeral of road crash victim to take place this weekend

The funeral of Lisburn road crash victim Gary Wilson will take place on Saturday, August 19, it has been confirmed.

Mr Wilson, from Knockmore, was killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Old Ballynahinch Road, near Legacurry on Monday morning.

A family notice described the 50-year-old as “a much-loved father” and “a devoted granda and a dear brother and uncle.”

Mr Wilson’s funeral is due to take place at St Paul’s Parish Church, Ballinderry Road, Lisburn on Saturday, August 19 at 10am and afterwards to Roselawn Crematorium for 11:30am.

Meanwhile, police officers investigating the circumstances of Monday’s fatal crash have appealed for witnesses to contact them on 101.

