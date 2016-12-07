Funeral on Friday for ‘inspirational’ road crash victim

The funeral of a 31-year-old man who had beaten cancer three times, meningitis twice and survived a month-long coma before being killed in a car crash will take place in Co Londonderry on Friday.

Ryan McCaul died after a collision involving his car and a van at the Foreglen Road between Dungiven and Londonderry, just miles from his home on Monday.

The 31-year-old man had been on his way to work at E&I Engineering in Burnfoot, County Donegal.

Ryan, who survived cancer three times in his childhood, has been described as an “inspiration to everyone”.

In 2004 he was in a car crash that left him in a coma for 29 days. When he miraculously pulled through, he had to learn how to walk again. While on the road to recovery, Ryan suddenly became deaf and lost his hearing. He learned sign language, as did his mum Edwina. However, after a life changing cochlear implant four years later, Ryan was able to hear again.

He then fought and survived meningitis - not once but twice.

A dedicated fundraiser for charity, Ryan went on to run in the New York city marathon in 2014 and the Chicago marathon last year in aid of Action Cancer.

A crowdfunding campaign has now been set up by his sister Ciara in Ryan’s name in order to raise funds for the same charity, Action Cancer.

Writing on the JustGiving web page she set up, Ciara said: “Ryan had raised thousands in support of this great charity before his untimely death. Having beaten cancer three times in his short life, he was truly an inspiration to everyone.

“Ryan was planning on running another marathon with my Dad and we hope to honour his memory in this way.”

Ryan is survived by parents Kieran and Edwina, brother Rory and sister Ciara. His Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Gortnaghey at 11am.