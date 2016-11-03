Funeral takes place for tragic nephew and uncle

The funeral has taken place for Mark Scott (24) and Gavin Scott (38) in Carnmoney.

The Scott funeral was held in Carnmoney Presbyterian Church, Newtownabbey at 11am.

Funeral in Carnmoney

They were later buried in Carnmoney Main Cemetery.

Earlier a PSNI spokesman said the death of two men in a house in Glengormley on Friday was not being treated as suspicious.

The men were found on Friday in a house on Hillview Park in the Ballyclare Road area.