Funeral takes place of football mad Jamie Burns who died after night out in Belfast

The funeral took place today of 23-year-old Jamie Burns who died last Sunday as a result of taking ecstasy on a night out in Belfast.

He had been socialising at Queen’s University Student Union when he fell ill and died.

Mr Burns’s coffin left his home on the York Road in north Belfast before moving on to Roselawn Crematorium.

The 23-year-old was a big football fan, following Liverpool, Rangers, Northern Ireland and Linfield.

His coffin was decorated in Liverpool FC colours with the motto “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

Mr Burns’s family have urged others to take heed of the dangers of drugs following their loved one’s death.