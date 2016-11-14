Funeral takes place of murdered Belfast man

The funeral of murdered west Belfast man James Hughes took place this morning.

Mr Hughes, a 62-year-old practising Buddhist, was found dead in his flat in Divis Tower last Sunday.

James Devine, who is also a resident of Divis Tower, appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with Mr Hughes’ murder. He was remanded in custody while undergoing tests to see if he is fit to stand trial.

Mr Hughes’s remains were taken from his sister’s home in Ballynahinch to the residents’ lounge of Divis Tower on Sunday for friends to pay their final respects.

Requiem Mass was celebrated in St Peter’s Cathedral at 10am on Monday before burial in Milltown cemetery.

The family have asked that donations in lieu of flowers be made to any homeless charity, a cause Mr Hughes felt strongly about.