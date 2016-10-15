Funeral takes place on Sunday of Cookstown runner who died suddenly

Hundreds are expected to attend the funeral tomorrow of talented runner Fergal Mulgrew who collapsed during a training run during the week.

The 40-year-old from Dunamore, near Cookstown, is understood to have been preparing to take part in the Dublin Marathon at the end of this month.

Fergal was apparently running with a friend in Davagh Forest on Wednesday when he complained of feeling unwell.

He was a member of the Acorns athletics club in Cookstown and Magherafelt and a former player with Kildress Wolfe Tones GAC. The club said in a message posted on its Facebook page: "Our club is shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden and untimely death of our dear friend and fellow-Gael Fergal Mulgrew and offer our deepest sympathies to Gerry, Brigid, Sinead, Roisin and entire family circle. We were the richer for Fergal's presence and are the poorer for his passing."

Mr Mulgrew's funeral will leave his late residence Blackrock Road, Dunamore, on Sunday at 9.15am for Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary, Dunamore, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. He is survived by his parents Gerald and Brigid, sisters Sinead Rice and Roisin Corrigan.