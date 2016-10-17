Funeral to be held for Tyrone farmer who died in slurry accident

The funeral takes place later today of the Tyrone farmer who died tragically died a farm incident on Friday.

Alistair Sloss, of Ruskey Road, Coagh, is understood to have been overcome with fumes after falling into a slurry pit on the eve of the spreading cut-off.

His funeral will leave his home at 1.15pm to Saltersland Presbyterian Church, near Ballyronan, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr Sloss, who was in his 50s, is survived by his wife Roberta and five children.

Coagh and the surrounding community has been left stunned by the tragedy.

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA and the party's Agriculture spokesperson Patsy McGlone said the local community was in mourning.

Mr McGlone urged farmers to exercise extreme care when working at slurry.

He said: “The community in Coagh is in mourning today as the news of Alistair Sloss’ tragic death sinks in. The farming community in particular are well known to each other here and they’ll be reeling from the death of a friend. Alistair was extremely well respected as a good neighbour to everyone locally."