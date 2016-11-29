Funeral to be held for victim of Newry canal tragedy

A father-of-two who died after his vehicle plunged into a canal will be laid to rest on Wednesday after a funeral in Newry.

The man, from Meigh in Co Armagh just outside Newry, died after his van plunged into the Newry canal at the weekend.

Connor Galligan, a father-of-two, was brought from the water and rushed by ambulance to the Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry, where he later died.

A passer-by raised the alarm at Victoria Lock shortly before 2pm on Sunday, that a vehicle had entered the canal at Fathom Line.

Mr Galligan’s Requiem Mass will take place at noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Cloughoge, on Wednesday.

He will be laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr Galligan, a 30-year-old tradesman who ran Connor Galligan Plumbing and Heating Services, was described in a death notice as “beloved husband of Michaela, devoted daddy of Kyle and Holly, dear son of Johanna and the late Pat Galligan”.

He is also survived by “sister Claire, nephew Joseph, mother and father-in-law Geraldine and Mark, brothers-in-law Dylan and Paddy, sister-in-law Sorcha and the entire family circle”.