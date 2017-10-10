Funeral tomorrow for Fermanagh crash victim

A young mother who lost her life in a road collision on Saturday night will be laid to rest tomorrow.

Natasha Carruthers, 23, from Letterbreen, died in a one-vehicle crash on the Newbridge Road in Derrylin shortly before midnight on Saturday, police said.

Speaking on behalf of the Carruthers family from Letterbreen, Rev Canon Ian Ellis, rector of Rossorry Parish, Enniskillen, said the PSNI contacted Natasha’s parents in the early hours to deliver the tragic news.

He added: “Their immediate family and friends are providing great support and the parish and wider community will, I know, offer help and assistance to the family circle through this most difficult of times.

“Our prayers and thoughts are focused upon them as they grieve this most dreadful loss of a dear daughter.”

A funeral service for the mother-of-one will take place in Rossorry Parish Church on Wednesday at 1.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.