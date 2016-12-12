Funerals to be held for Omagh crash friends

The two 19-year-old friends killed in a road accident in Co Tyrone at the weekend will be laid to rest this week.

Maurice McCloughan from Fintona and Killian Doherty from Drumquin died after a two-car crash on Saturday morning on the main Omagh to Ballygawley Road.

Maurice McCloughan's funeral will be held on Tuesday

The childhood friends, both promising GAA players, had been staying in Greencastle on Friday night and had made the early morning trip home as Mr Doherty was due to work, it has been reported.

The funeral for Mr McCloughan will take place on Tuesday at Lawrence’s Church, Fintona at 11am, while Mr Doherty’s funeral will be held on Wednesday at St Patrick’s Church, Drumquin at 11am.

In a statement, Mr McCloughan’s family said “no words exist to explain the pain”.

“Maurice was the life and soul of every party and loved a good jump about the dance floor,” they added.

“It gives us some comfort that Maurice has Killian up there with him.”

Mr Doherty’s sister Charlene said on social media: “Words can’t say how heartbroken I am. My one and only little brother gone forever. Our lives will never be same without you Killian.”

The death of Killian Doherty is the second tragedy the family have suffered with the Irish News reporting that his cousin was killed in a road crash in Co Donegal a year ago.

Jonathan Doherty, a 25-year-old father of two, died in a crash in the Termon area last September when the car he was driving left the road and struck an electricity pole.