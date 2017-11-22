Funerals to be held for road accident victims

Two road victims who lost their lives at the weekend following separate collisions will be laid to rest later today.

Twelve-year-old Nicole Fegan, from Mayobridge in Co Down, died in hospital following a collision between the ‘beach buggy’ she was in and a Toyota Hilux pick up truck on the Flagstaff Road in Newry on Saturday.

Shaun Mullan, who was in his 20s, died on Sunday night following a collision with a Transit van whilst cycling to his work on the Glenshane Road in Co Londonderry last Thursday.

Nicole will be laid to rest following funeral mass at St Patrick’s Church, Mayobridge at noon.

She was a pupil at Our Lady’s Grammar School in Newry and past pupil of St Patrick’s Primary and Nursery School in Mayobridge.

Described as a “lovely little girl”, Nicole was a member of Mayobridge GAC and participated in Gaelic football, camogie, handball and had taken part in the Scór na nÓg talent competition just the night before her death.

Independent councillor Jarlath Tinnelly, who lives in Mayobridge, said: “She was talented in every way, she was brainy and just a lovely wee girl.”

Mr Mullan will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass in the Church of St Mary, Ballerin, Co Londonderry at noon.

Prayers were offered at his former school, St Paul’s College in Kilrea, yesterday for Mr Mullan and his wife Sinead.

He was a senior player at Ballerin GAC, whose members paid tribute to his fighting spirit as he battled the injuries inflicted in the road collision.

In a statement, the club said: “Shaun was a very well-loved member of our senior team. Shaun loved a tough physical battle during a game and this side of his personality shone through to the end as he tried his best to battle the injuries he suffered in the tragic accident on Thursday morning.”

The number of people killed on Northern Ireland roads this year now stands at 59.