Funerals to be held for three road crash victims

Three funerals will take place in Northern Ireland over Wednesday and Thursday for people who lost their lives in separate road collisions over the course of just 48 hours.

Amanda Kelly, a 25-year-old mother of three, died after a collision on the Ballagh Road, between Fivemiletown and Clogher, on Friday morning. Her funeral will take place in St John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown at 1pm on Wednesday.

Elsie Magee, a 70-year-old mother of four who died following a collision on the Doagh Road in Newtownabbey on Thursday, will be laid to rest after a funeral service at 10am, also on Wednesday, in Wilton Funeral Home, Newtownabbey.

Graeme Livingstone, a 29-year-old motorcyclist who died following a collision with a car on the Saintfield Road on Friday evening, will be laid to rest on Thursday after a funeral in Garnerville Presbyterian Church, Belfast.