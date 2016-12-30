Further honours for Olympians Farah, Murray and Ennis-Hill

Olympic heroes Mo Farah, Andy Murray and Jessica Ennis-Hill lead the New Year Honours in a list dominated by Rio 2016’s Team GB.

Gold medal-winning distance runner Farah, 33, gets a knighthood for services to athletics while tennis world number one Murray, 29, who also won gold at Rio, gets his knighthood for services to tennis and charity. Heptathlete Ennis-Hill becomes a dame.

Mo Farah who has been awarded a Knighthood for services to athletics. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Farah said: “I’m so happy to be awarded this incredible honour from the country that has been my home since I moved here at the age of eight. Looking back at the boy who arrived here from Somalia, not speaking any English, I could never have imagined where I would be today - it’s a dream come true.”

Also among the 1,197 people honoured is American Vogue editor Anna Wintour, 67, who becomes a dame in the diplomatic and overseas list for services to fashion and journalism.

Keeping Up Appearances actress Patricia Routledge, 87, (pictured inset) is made a dame for services to the theatre and charity.

Stage and television actor Tim Pigott-Smith, 70, award-winning actress Helen McCrory, 48, and 40-year-old James Bond star Naomie Harris are appointed OBEs for services to drama.

Jessica Ennis-Hill who has been made a Dame for services to athletics. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Also selected for an OBE is double Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan, for services to drama production.

The 66-year-old said: “I feel honoured and humbled to receive such an amazing ‘award’ for a job that I simply love doing - storytelling through clothes.”

Thirteen years after her husband was awarded the same honour, Victoria Beckham, 42, is made an OBE for services to the fashion industry.

In a year that saw Team GB bring home a record-breaking haul of medals from the Rio Olympics, many athletes have been honoured, and some upgraded after being recognised following the London 2012 Games.

Champion rower Katherine Grainger, 41, the first female Olympian to win five medals at five Games, becomes a dame for services to rowing and charity.

The list, which does not only honour new stars of the sporting world, sees Sir Roger Bannister made a Companion of Honour for services to sport.

The 87-year-old became the first man to break the four-minute mile when, aged 25, he clocked three minutes 59.4 seconds in Oxford on May 6 1954.

However, it is not the only those in the limelight who are being honoured.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird QC is being made a dame for services to women and equality.

This year sees the greatest number of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) background recipients in the history of the Order of the British Empire, represented by 9.3% of the successful candidates. Women make up more than half of those being honoured, with 603 earning an award.

In total 322 BEMs, 503 MBEs and 222 OBEs have been announced.

Future honours lists will focus on services and work with children and young people, people who work to encourage social mobility and people who work in enterprise and business.

It comes in light of Prime Minister Theresa May setting new priorities for the system, in which she would also like people who work against all forms of discrimination recognised.