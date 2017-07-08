Gadgets: 5 of the best beauty products

We look at 5 of the best beauty gizmos.

Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair removal device, £574.99, www.shop.philips.co.uk

Philips Lumea uses an innovative light-based technology called Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) to break the cycle of hair regrowth. Gentle pulses of light are applied at the root and, after several treatments, hair is prevented from growing back.

Magnitone London Barefaced Facial Cleansing Brush - Pink, £69.99, www.argos.co.uk

Vibra-sonic technology is a combo of sonic oscillations plus vibrations which equals an energising skin workout. This skin-friendly duo works deep in the skin to wobble out impurities and boost micro-circulation.

iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Pillowcase with Copper Oxide, £50.00, www.feelunique.com

iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Pillowcase with Copper Oxide is an overnight solution to maintain youthful-looking skin.With a silky soft feel for a comfortable night’s sleep, the innovative pillowcase has been clinically proven to visibly reduce the appearance of ageing, including fine lines and crow’s feet, in as little as four weeks.

StylPro Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer, £49.99, www.styltom.co.uk

Professionals recommend cleaning makeup brushes every few weeks, but traditional cleaning methods are messy, laborious and can leave brushes wet and unusable for up to 24 hours. The StylPro leaves brushes clean, dry and ready to re-use in just 30 seconds! Get the most from your makeup brushes with StylPro.

Silk’n Body Tan, £43.49, www.superdrug.com

With Silk’n BodyTan you can! Discover the new trend for home tanning! The Silk’n BodyTan system ensures professional results like those achieved in beauty salons.