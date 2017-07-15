Gadgets: 5 of the best holiday gizmos

We look at 5 of the best travel gadgets for your holidays.

Amazon Kindle Voyage, www.amazon.co.uk, £169.99

Kindle Voyage features the brightest, highest resolution, and highest contrast display of any Kindle. The micro-etched glass display diffuses light to eliminate glare and matches the feel of paper.

Bluesmart One Smart Suitcase, www.amazon.co.uk, £279.00

The Bluesmart carry-on is the first suitcase to connect wirelessly to your smartphone so you can stay charged, tracked, locked, and underweight. Our charging dock, with two USB ports, lets you power your phone up to six times so you never have to crowd around an airport outlet again.

Zendure A2 6700mAh power bank, www.zendure.com, £29.99

The pocket-friendly A2 is our smallest portable charger, but with super-high-density battery cells, it’ll keep your phone charged long after the day is done.

KNOMO Amesbury travel bag, www.amazon.co.uk, £303.74

Luxurious, spacious, and outstandingly well made. The Amesbury is in a class of its own when it comes functional styling. Multi-functional pockets and pouches score the two main deep compartments; large enough to securely slot in a 15" laptop.

Bowers & Wilkins P5 Series 2 On-Ear Headphones, www.johnlewis.co.uk, £119.99

Raising sound quality to new levels, the Bowers & Wilkins P5 Series 2 on-ear noise isolating headphones will let you get closer to your favourite music. The P5 Series 2 draws on 45 years of Bowers & Wilkins hi-fi innovation and expertise, adding an all-new drive unit design that enhances sound quality while high quality materials ensure a luxuriously comfortable fit.