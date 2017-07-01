Gadgets: 5 of the best pizza ovens

We look at 5 of the best pizza ovens....

The Primo 60 Go, £719.10, www.thestonebakeovencompany.co.uk

This one pizza capacity oven can be assembled within a matter of minutes and used right away without the need for any building work.

With a 60cm diameter cooking floor, the Primo 60 Go is ideal for those with limited space.

Charcoal Pizza Oven, £129.99, www.argos.co.uk

Dine al fresco in style with the Charcoal Pizza Oven, that cooks for six people.

It’s loaded with features like temperature gauge, a separate door for coal and a chimney with an adjustable valve to regulate air flow.

Cook perfectly crisp pizzas for your family and friends with this portable, easy to assemble oven.

It also includes additional shelves for storage.

Uuni Pizza Oven, £199.00, www.johnlews.co.uk

Uuni 3 is designed specifically to take the cost, bulk and hassle out of wood-fired cooking.

Uuni 3 is the world’s portable wood-fired oven weighing less than 13KG.

Reaching temperatures of 500c in just 10 minutes, Uuni 3 will cook a true wood-fired, stone baked Neapolitan pizza in just 60 seconds.

It can also be used to cook flat breads, salmon, vegetables, steaks or any other food that requires a short cooking time.

Lifestyle Taranto Black Gas Pizza Oven, £499.99, www.tesco.com

Burgers are so yesterday. Why not dine al fresco with pizza?

All you need is the rather super Lifestyle Taranto Black Gas Pizza Oven in your garden.

This pizza oven is as semi portable as they come, so you can have the luxury of cooking anywhere in your garden.

The pizza oven comes with fold down side shelves for easy storage and electronic impulse ignition for an easy pizza cooking experience.

The Mezzo 76 Go, £1,079.10, www.thestonebakeovencompany.co.uk

This two pizza capacity oven can be assembled within a matter of minutes and used right away without the need for any building work.

With 76cm diameter cooking floor, the Mezzo 76 Go is ideal for those looking to cook multiple dishes in their oven at one time.