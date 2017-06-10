Gadgets: Kitchen gizmos

5 of the best items for your kitchen

Stainless Steel Whole Hard Boiled Egg Slicer, www.lakeland.co.uk, £4.29

An oldie but a goodie... Stainless steel wires slice through boiled eggs for salads and sarnies, and it’ll whizz through mushrooms for spaghetti bolognese, too.

OXO Good Grips Little Salad and Herb Spinner, £16.00, www.johnlewis.com

This handy spinner dries off rinsed salad leaves and herbs with a patented pump mechanism. The clear non-slip base can also double as a salad bowl.

Thermo Chef Measuring Fork Digital Meat Thermometer, www.lakeland.co.uk, £15.99

Make sure your meat is cooked safely and avoid the risks of underdone poultry with our electronic measuring fork. Measuring rare to well done for six different meats and poultry, simply select beef, pork, lamb, veal, chicken or turkey and a beep will sound when it’s cooked, while the backlit screen displays the ambient temperature.

Pasta Machine, £25.00, www.marksandspencer.com

This stainless steel pasta machine allows you to make spaghetti, tagliatelle and lasagne sheets with ease. With StayNEW™ technology and its tarnish resistant features, it’s easy to keep clean.

ProCook Meat Mincer, www.procook.co.uk, £14.99

The ProCook meat mincer is based on a traditional, 19th century design by Lander, Frary and Clarke and can be used to turn fresh chicken, beef, pork or any other meat into mince ready for cooking. The mincer comes with an iron mincing disk and wooden turning handle and can be clamped with ease to your kitchen work surface or table.