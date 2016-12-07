Game of Thrones Dark Hedges named one of world’s most beautiful streets

Antrim’s Dark Hedges have been named as one of the world’s most beautiful places.

The title was bestowed upon the Northern Ireland beauty spot by travel website, theculturetrip.com.

The Dark Hedges were voted into the top 10 most enchanting streets in the world by readers of the website.

The website also describes the North Antrim coast as one of the most scenic drives in Europe.

The Dark Hedges are located on the Bregagh Road in Ballymoney.

The trees which line the road were planted in the 18th century.

The Dark Hedges was made famous when it was used extensively during the filming of hit H.B.O. television series, ‘Game of Thrones’

The top 10 Most Enchanting Streets in the World according to theculturetrip.com are: Acorn Street (Boston, U.S.A.); Heerstraße, (Bonn, Germany); Rua Gonçalo de Carvalho, (Porto Alegre, Brazil); Chefchaouen, (Morocco’s Blue Streets); Via Margutta, (Rome); the Dark Hedges (Ballymoney); Rue du Petit Champlain, (Quebec City); Tetsugaku no michi, (Kyoto, Japan); Zlatá ulička, (Prague) and Fiskargränd, (Visby, Sweden).