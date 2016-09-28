GARC applies for Twaddell parade

Republicans have applied to hold a major provocative parade of 500 people close to the Twaddell protest camp on the night before the loyalists are due to disband their base.

The move is seen as provocative as it comes hot on the heels of a widely hailed deal that was expected to resolve a long running row over the nearby Twaddell dispute.

But now observers fear that the major republican parade on Friday night could be intended to raise tensions the night before Orangemen are expected to complete a return leg of a parade they have campaigned for since 2012.

The Parades Commission confirmed that Greater Ardoyne Residents Association (GARC) has now applied to hold a parade of 500 people on Friday from 7.30pm to 8.30pm from Estoril Park and along the Ardoyne Road and Crumlin Road - near the loyalist Twaddell camp.

GARC is also due to hold a protest the morning after their parade, as Crumlin Road Orange lodges complete their ‘return’ parade past the nationalist Ardoyne area.

The Parades Commission blocked the Orangemen from completing their traditional 12 July return parade in 2012 after which loyalists set up the nearby ‘civil rights camp’ At Twaddell Avenue to protest against the move.

Residents group CARA and the Orange lodges concerned recently reached a deal to resolve the dispute, part of which was to allow the lodges to complete their walk ‘home’ past the Ardoyne area.

The commission says it will make a decision on the GARC parade application on Thursday.

In a recent post on Facebook GARC attacked the deal that was struck between residents and Orangemen.

“In response to the Sinn Fein/UVF deal that will see an unwanted sectarian march forced through this community GARC will be filing for two separate protests this weekend,” it said.

“The first of these will a March and Rally on Friday evening, assembling at the bottom of Estoril Park at 7pm and making its way to Ardoyne Library. GARC call on all residents to attend, as well as those from other areas that wish to show solidarity with the people of Ardoyne, Mountainview and The Dales.

“GARC will also be dispelling the myth that there will be no residents protests against morning parades as part of the SF/UVF deal, by protesting during the parade on Saturday. We ask residents and supporters to assemble on the Ardoyne Road at 7.30am.”

The PSNI has yet to comment.