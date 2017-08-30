Garda to censor any Troubles files it gives to HIU: MLA

The Republic of Ireland has briefed MLAs that it will be selective about any information it might release about its role in the Troubles – in sharp contrast to undertakings of transparency given by the British, according to a UUP representative in the Stormont political talks.

The information was disclosed by Doug Beattie MLA, who was present when both governments briefed all the political parties on their intentions in recent round table talks at Stormont. His claims have not been dismissed by either government, the DUP, Sinn Fein or the Garda.

Mr Beattie said the UK government had advised MLAs it would provide “every scrap” of security and military information to the Historical Inquiries Unit (HIU) proposed under the Stormont House Agreement.

However, by contrast, the Republic of Ireland says it would only consider supplying information which the HIU specifically asks for.

A further contrast is that UK files will be redacted for publication by HIU after it has sifted through them for publication – but that the Garda will redact all Irish files before the HIU sees them.

Mr Beattie told the News Letter: “The UUP specifically asked the Irish government representatives at the [Stormont] legacy talks about Garda information. Our aim was to find out if information would be on a ‘push/pull’ basis, in other words if they have information would they push it to the HIU or would they wait for the HIU to ask for information – pull.

“It seems to be the latter and it was then that they said the Garda would redact information before it was given to the HIU.”

Any sensitive information from the Irish Directorate of Military Intelligence would also be redacted by the Garda – independently of the Irish government – before it would be disclosed to HIU, he added.

Asked why the DUP was apparently not raising the same concerns, he replied: “The HIU is the DUP’s idea – of course they are staying quiet.”

He also claimed Sinn Fein is being “incredibly disingenuous” in accusing the UK of withholding information on national security grounds, adding: “Only the Irish government is going to withhold information prior to [HIU] investigation.”

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that his party was “not silent” on the issues but raised such concerns with the taoiseach recently.

But Sinn Fein responded that its top concern was the fact that – outside HIU investigations – the UK would veto any information which might go directly to families of those killed in the Troubles.

A spokesman for the Irish government said: “We will not be offering comment on this”, while the Garda responded that it “does not comment on remarks made by third parties”.

The UK government confirmed that it has “committed to full disclosure of all information needed by the HIU”, and that matters relating to Dublin’s relationship with the HIU remain to be resolved.

It added: “Arrangements will be put in place to ensure the HIU has the full co-operation of all relevant Irish authorities, including disclosure of information.

“Where new legislation to facilitate this co-operation is required, the Irish government has indicated that it is committed to publishing legislative proposals alongside the Westminster legislative process.”