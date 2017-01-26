Gardai seize weapons cache and cannabis plants in swoops

An arms cache and hundreds of cannabis plants worth about 300,000 euro have been seized by gardai.

In one of a series of raids and searches, a machine gun, a shotgun, two pistols and firearm accessories were found in a holdall bag on land at Old Pallas in Co Limerick.

No arrests have been made in connection with the arms, gardai said.

The discovery was one of a series of operations which uncovered a cannabis grow house in Cluain Alainn, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, and another unconnected operation in a premises at Kilknockan, Adare, Co Limerick.

Gardai said about 375 plants were found in total.

Two men, aged 56 and 58, were detained at the scene of the Limerick raid, and follow-up searches in the Ballynanty area of Limerick city discovered a gun and cocaine worth about 6,000 euro.

No arrests were made in Leitrim.

Technical examinations were being carried out at the two grow houses, gardai said.