Gardening: 5 of the best garden games

We look at 5 of the best games for the garden...

Inflatable Flamingo Ring Tossing Game, www.sistersguild.co.uk, £18.99

Inflatable fun for hours with this flamingo ring tossing game. There’re numerous game options here…..you can put it in the pool, leave it on the lawn or even put it on your head. All parts are soft, so no one will get hurt if accidentally hit by one of hoops.

Rounders Set, www.annabeljames.co.uk, £23.95

A Rounders Set containing four wooden stakes, a wooden bat and a ball, all neatly packaged in a colourful box. A great summer game for all the family.

Game of Boules, www.annabeljames.co.uk, £19.95

A colourfully boxed boules set containing 6 balls and 1 jack ball. A great summertime gift! Boules is an all time classic garden game which will provide perfect entertainment for any garden party or holiday fun. A summer afternoon favourite.

Sky Rider Pro, www.red5.co.uk, £5.95

The precision weighted and perfectly balanced Sky Rider Pro is the ultimate piece of professional kit needed for Frisbee fun time.

Secret Garden Playing Cards – www.colliercampbell.com, £12.50

This luxurious double deck of cards comes in a smart gold box and is suitable for Bridge, Whist and many other traditional card games. Makes a great gift for card playing friends!