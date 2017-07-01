Gardening: 5 of the best garden statues

We look at 5 of the best garden statue creations...

Bird On Ball Garden Statue, www.miafleur.com, £34.00

This bird on ball garden statue is the perfect present for a friend or loved one with the two lovebirds nestled together, and so cute. We think the birds look lovely in a garden vignette and will age over time which will enhance the distressed effect. This statue is suitable for indoors or out and is made from poly resin and finished in a distressed grey.

David Garden Statue, 85cm, www.dobbies.com, £95.00

Cultivate a classical feel to your garden with this rendition of Michelangelo’s statue of David. This white finished statue is made from crushed marble and resin, is cool to the touch and is suitable for both indoor and outdoor display.

Buddha Head Stone Sculpture, £154.99, www.primrose.co.uk

This serene representation of Buddha will look great in your garden, perhaps nestled in between shrubs or in a flower bed. It has been handcrafted in reconstituted stone, a material that has been use

d for centuries, with an appearance almost identical to that of quarried stone.

Jacquemart Hunting Dogs, www.haddonstone.com, £499.00

These noble hunting dogs have been replicated from lead designs after the antique. The originals were sculpted by Henri Alfred Marie Jacquemart, a noted Parisian sculptor and one of the leading animaliers of his time.

St Francis Garden Statue - With Bird Bath, www.sueryder.org/shop, £39.99

This beautifully crafted statue of Saint Francis of Assisi is the perfect focal point for your garden area or courtyard. This design also features a basin that doubles up as a bird bath! Made from resin, hard wearing and frost resistant.