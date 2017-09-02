Gardening: 5 of the best gifts for gardeners

We look at the 5 of the best gifts for gardeners...

Children’s Big Bird Gift box, www.boxwild.com, £24.00

Our Children’s Bird Gift Box (right), contains all you need to get a child interested in feeding the birds. There is a Paint Your Own Nesting Box along with two of our regular sized seasonal seed blends, a bird feeder and one of our seed scoops so little hands can have fun filling the feeder! You can select a date for us to send the box to the recipient along with a gift message.

Kew Gardens Lavender Seed Mug And Pocket Garden, www.creative-tops.com, £16.00

A lovely gift from the Strawberry Fayre collection by Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, this set is perfect for wannabe gardeners and tea lovers. A fine china palace mug with the Strawberry Fayre design is paired with a DIY plant kit of wild strawberry seeds, presented in a gift box. Ideal for those short on space, the plants can be grown straight from the packaging by just adding water.

Wildflower Garden Seed Collection, www.annabeljames.co.uk, £9.95

Wildflower Garden Seed Set from a brand new collection of three sets of gift boxed seeds handpicked by Sophie Conran for Burgon & Ball. "Create you very own charming English Country Garden and also enjoy weeks of gorgeous cut flowers - Antirrhinum Majus Royal Bride, Cornflower Centaurea Dealbata, Cosmos Sweet Sixteen and Foxglove Summer King. There are three sets of seeds in the collection, each containing four packets of seed, full growing instructions plus tips and recipe ideas from Sophie. The other collections include Edible Flower Garden Seed Set and Herb Garden Gift Set. www.annabeljames.co.uk is an on line boutique selling home and garden accessories and gorgeous gifts, beautifully wrapped and delivered.

Gardening Propagator Kit, www.oakroomshop.co.uk, £7.99

The handy kit is just the thing for budding gardeners who enjoy growing plants from seed. Perfect for popping indoors on a windowsill or in the greenhouse, the propagator will help kick-start growth by keeping out the cold. Contents include:

l 1 green propagator base and clear lid l 5 biodegradable trays each with 12 compartments l 12 wooden markers l A pencil.

Metal Seed Tin, The Contemporary Home, www.tch.net, £15.00

Keep seeds, twine, labels, snips and other gardening accessories tidy and to hand with this useful storage tin. Flip top lid.