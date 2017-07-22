Gardening: 5 of the best log holders

We look at 5 of the best garden log stores...

Mercia Pressure Treated Log Store, www.argos.co.uk, £189.99

The Mercia 3ft x 3ft Premium Pressure Treated Log Store provides a place to store and air wood. The compact design will suit gardens of all sizes and will keep the garden tidy.

Forest Large Log Store, www.homebase.co.uk, £129.99

Perfect for storing your logs in shelter. The slatted floor and sides ensure maximum air flow through, to help dry out your logs.

Tall Wooden Logs Store, www.gardensite.co.uk, £97.99

With a sloping roof and slatted sides, the large capacity store is designed to protect logs from the elements and allow an excellent flow of drying air. The store is built in the UK from FSC timber and is pressure treated to prevent rot.

Rowlinson Small Wooden Log Store, www.homebase.co.uk, £129.00

The Rowlinson small log store is perfect for making sure your wood fuel stays dry and aired. Made from pressure treated timber, the log store features an open fronted design to enable quick and easy access and also includes a shelf for storing different sized logs.

Pinnacle Log Store, www.gardensite.co.uk, £139.99

A distinctive and striking addition to your garden, the Forest Pinnacle Log Store provides an attractive and practical outdoor space to store your fire logs so they stay dry and protected from the weather. Ideal for placing on a patio or against a wall to create a garden feature.