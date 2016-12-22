Gay cake case: Ashers Baking Company to launch Supreme Court appeal bid

The Ashers Baking Company has confirmed that it plans to launch an appeal to the UK Supreme Court over the gay cake case.

News of plans to launch the appeal were released this morning.

Ashers Baking Compamy

In October the Court of Appeal upheld a finding that the McArthur family, who run the firm, directly discriminated against customer Gareth Lee due to his sexuality when he ordered for a cake with a pro-gay marriage slogan.

The order was rejected and his money refunded.

Earlier this week the Attorney General of Northern Ireland was refused the right to refer the devolution issues in the case to the Supreme Court.

But last week, following a hearing at the Court of Appeal in Belfast, three judges refused leave to appeal but Lord Chief Justice Declan Morgan left the way open for the firm to take the matter further when he said:

"We refuse leave to appeal; we consider the matter should be properly left to the Supreme Court."

Ashers is run by the McArthur family who are being backed in their legal battle by The Christian Institute and their spokesman said: “Ashers Baking Company will take the necessary legal steps to instigate a Supreme Court appeal on this crucially important matter as soon as possible and papers must be lodged early in the New Year."

