Gay couple lose NI same-sex marriage ban challenge

A gay couple who wed in England have lost a court bid to have their same-sex marriage recognised in Northern Ireland.

The case - known as Petition X due an anonymity order - involved two men who married in London in 2014 attempting to get their union recognised in Northern Ireland.

Sharon Sickles and Grainne Close at the High Court in Belfast

Their marriage was changed to a civil partnership in law when they moved to Northern Ireland.

Delivering judgment at the High Court in Belfast, Mr Justice O'Hara dismissed the petition, insisting the couple's rights had "not been violated".

The judge has now turned to deliver his judgment in a second challenge against the region's same sex marriage ban.

He heard the cases in tandem due to the similarities of the legal arguments.

Two couples in civil partnerships - Grainne Close and Shannon Sickles and Chris and Henry Flanagan-Kane - have argued the prohibition breaches their human rights.

Both couples were, respectively, the first and second in the UK to enter into a civil partnership after Northern Ireland became the first part of the UK to make that option available in December 2005.

They took a case against Stormont's Department of Finance and Personnel, which regulates the region's marriage laws, on the grounds that the ban contravenes entitlements to marriage and a family life under the European Convention on Human Rights.