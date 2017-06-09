General Election 2017: SF confident of holding Mid Ulster seat

Sinn Fein’s Mid Ulster incumbent Francie Molloy is hopeful his party’s resurgence at the recent Assembly election will carry over into the Westminster poll.

The 66-year-old was confident he could retain his seat in the constituency, which has remained a solid nationalist/republican seat ever since the late Martin McGuinness unseated the DUP’s Ian McCrea back in 1997.

And given Sinn Fein’s resounding success in the constituency at the recent Assembly election– when it easily secured three of the five available seats – that trend shows no sign of changing any time soon.

Party veteran Mr Molloy has been the sitting MP since 2013, when Mr McGuinness resigned the seat.

He told the News letter: “It will be hard to improve on our Assembly result because it was so high, the highest we have ever achieved. But Im confident I will retain my seat and hopefully even get a slight increase on last time.

“Despite the bad weather people turned out to vote today and I pay tribute to them for their resilence.”