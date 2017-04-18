General election a chance to ‘vote for the Union’: Foster

Theresa May’s unexpected announcement of a general election on June 8 will give people in Northern Ireland a chance to “vote for the Union,” Arlene Foster has said.

The Prime Minister called the election on Tuesday morning, claiming that divisions at Westminster risked hampering the Brexit negotiations.

Mrs May will require the support of two-thirds of MPs to go to the country, with a vote scheduled in the Commons on Wednesday (April 19).

The move stunned Westminster, as Mrs May and Number 10 have repeatedly insisted she would not seek a general election before the scheduled 2020 poll.

DUP leader Mrs Foster said: “The Democratic Unionist Party has been a strong voice for Northern Ireland at Westminster and we have used the mandate given to us to ensure the interests of Northern Ireland are to the fore.

Prime Minister Theresa May

“The forthcoming election will be an opportunity for unionists to unite around a strong Democratic Unionist Party that will advocate for them in Parliament.”

Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann said the election “will be about strengthening the hand of the United Kingdom in forthcoming Brexit negotiations,” and added: “Northern Ireland needs strong representation in Westminster now more than ever, arguing the best case for Northern Ireland. Tom Elliott and Danny Kinahan have proven that Ulster Unionist MPs can be that positive, pragmatic voice for Northern Ireland.”

Mr Swann added: “Following the March election I would encourage everyone to ensure they are registered to vote and that if necessary they secure postal and proxy votes for the 8th of June to ensure their voice is heard at the ballot box.”